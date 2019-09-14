|
Francis (Bill) W. Bailey
Francis (Bill) W. Bailey, 93, of Trumbull, died Wednesday, September 11, 2019. He was born in Wilton, ME to Clarence Elmore and Marion Wheeler Bailey, and he grew up in Livermore Falls.
A veteran of World War II, he served in the South Pacific with the Army Air Force. He graduated from the University of Maine with a degree in Business Administration and spent his entire career with General Electric Company. He was a member of First Church Congregational, Fairfield, as well as Black Rock and Fayerweather Yacht Clubs. Bill and his wife, Jill, lived on Beach Road in Fairfield for over 50 years and raised their family there; he loved being close to the beach. His roots were very dear to him, and he spent time in Maine, at the family camp, "Baileywyck," on Echo Lake and at Samoset in Rockport. Bill was a consummate gentleman, and was known to many as 'The Happiest Man in Fairfield'.
Bill is survived by his children, Christy Bailey and her partner, Herb Shumway of Ashland, MA, Anne Hoover and her husband, Hap, of Easton, Cory Bailey and his wife, Nancy, of Fairfield; a son-in-law, Fred MacEachron, of New York; a sister, Mary Marquardt, of Strafford, NH; five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife of 56 years, Avis (Jill) Gilbert Bailey, and his daughter, Allison B. MacEachron, of New York.
Funeral services will be private. To offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 15, 2019