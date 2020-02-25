|
|
Francis Xavier Buchwalder
It is with great sadness that the family of Francis Xavier Buchwalder announces his passing, after a brief illness, on February 24, 2020, at the age of 77 in Milford.
He is survived by his five children Lisa, Lynn, Lee, Matthew, and Robert Buchwalder; seven grandchildren (Nicholas, Ryan, Kaleab, Mercy, Claire, Myles, and Graham); daughters-in-law Sarah and Michelle; sisters Marianne Antezzo and Annette Arnold; sister-in-law Phyllis; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was predeceased by his son Frank, his brother Robert, and his sisters Catherine Buchwalder and Jeanne O'Leary.
Born and raised in Bridgeport, the son of Fernand and Irene (Fuller) Buchwalder, he was a graduate of Harding High School Class of 1960 and went on to earn his electrical engineering degree in 1971 from Cornell University with a full scholarship. As a veteran, Francis honorably served in the Army overseas as a Russian language interpreter. He was an avid fan of the UConn Women's Basketball, a master at Scrabble, and had a deep passion for language, history and classical music.
Calling hours are Friday, February 28, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the Pistey Funeral Home, 2155 Main St., Stratford, with memorial services on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. followed by interment with military honors at St. Michael Cemetery. Those who so desire, may make donations in his memory to the National Coalition for Homeless Veterans (www.nchv.org). Please visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com to express condolences online.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 26, 2020