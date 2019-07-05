Connecticut Post Obituaries
Francis Raymond Fulop
Francis "Frank" Raymond Fulop, age 71, of Fairfield, beloved husband of Margaret Kolaric Fulop, loving father to Julia and Andrea Fulop, former owner of Monroe Spirits, passed away on July 4, 2019.
Calling hours will be held on Monday from 4-8 p.m. in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home 1209 Post Road, in Fairfield Center. His funeral service will take place on Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Oak Lawn Cemetery with military honor observed. A complete obituary is forthcoming.
To order flowers online, for travel directions, or to sign his guest register, please visit LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on July 6, 2019
