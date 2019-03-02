Francis (Frank) Gallick

Francis (Frank) Gallick, age 85, of Stratford, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at St. Vincent's Medical Center. Born in Bridgeport in 1933, he was the son of the late James Gallick and Gertrude Naylor. Frank served proudly in the United States Army and was a veteran of the Korean War. He had a long 41-year career as a fireman with the Town of Stratford where he was a pumper/engineer until his retirement in 1998. He was a member of the Firemen's Benevolent Association. Frank loved sports and the outdoors. He enjoyed playing softball, was an avid hunter, played a mean game of Pinochle, and in fact taught a whole generation how to play and win. Frank loved his home in Vermont, playing the horses at Saratoga Race Track and most especially attending or watching the Army/Navy game every year. He was a proud member of the American Legion in Arlington, Vermont. Frank is survived by his loving wife, Mary Ann Gallick of Stratford; his son, Craig Gallick and his wife Debbie of Thomaston; and his daughter Kathi Marie Petkevich and her husband Mark of Stratford. He is also survived by his brothers James Gallick of Stratford and Louis Gallick of Shelton; sisters Regina Miller of Stratford, and Veretta Michaud of Stratford. Frank is also survived by his sister-in-law Margaret Salvaggio of Fairfield and brother-in-law Andrew Krochko of Stratford, and his grandchildren Damon Gallick, Jason Petkevich and Carolyn Grace Petkevich, as well as many cherished nieces and nephews.

Friends may greet the family on Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the Dennis & D'Arcy-Abriola & Kelemen Funeral Home, 2611 Main Street, Stratford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. James Church, 2070 Main Street, Stratford. The interment will take place privately at the family's convenience. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Connecticut Firefighters Charitable Foundation, 200 Oronoque Lane, Stratford, CT 06614.