James Francis Grabowski

James "Jim" Francis Grabowski, 67, a longtime member of the Stamford community and firefighter passed away peacefully, on April 22, 2019, with his family by his side. Jim was born in Stamford on January 22, 1952, son of the late John and Frances Rogalski Grabowski.

Jim leaves behind his devoted wife of 46 years Pamela Kristoff Grabowski of Shelton, and their four children, daughter Danielle Grabowski, three sons, James, Jr. and his wife Megan of Niskayuna, NY, Richard Grabowski and his partner Renee Brown of Stratford, and Sean Grabowski and his wife Allison of Oxford. Jim is a part of a large family and is survived by his three brothers, Cazimer Grabowski of South Carolina, Gerald Grabowski and his wife Andrea of Colorado, and Daniel Grabowski of Oxford, a sister Marybeth and her husband Darel Gustafson of Shelton. The untimely death of his brother Richard Grabowski was something that affected Jim until his own passing. Jim has seven beloved grandchildren, Devin, Logan, Richard, Tessa, Alyssa, Nina, and Corey. Dzia Dzia loves each of you more than you will ever know.

Whether you knew him as Jim, Chub, Uncle Jim, Dzia Dzia or Dad, there is a piece of him that will live on in those that were fortunate enough to be part of his life. Jim was passionate about the outdoors, friends and family. There was not a day that went by that he did not speak about fishing and hunting or take the time to check-in on someone to see how they were doing and say he loved them. Jim was a firefighter in Glenbrook for 36 years and received a number of awards for his heroics on the job. Jim never spoke much about his awards, but would light up if asked about the people he helped or the volunteer firefighters he mentored throughout the years. There are few people that have been able to positively impact the lives of so many in a short 67 years. Jim is loved by so many and will be missed.

A celebration of his life will be on May 11 from 12-4 p.m. at Rosa's Family Restaurant in Oxford. All are welcome to celebrate his life.

In lieu of flowers, the family has designated the Stamford Professional Firefighters Burn Foundation for charitable donations.

For online condolences, please visit www.Cognetta.com Published in Connecticut Post on May 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary