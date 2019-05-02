Francis Harold Conroy, Jr., age 90, of Seymour, entered into eternal rest peacefully on Monday, April 29, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Seymour on April 2, 1929, the second son of the late Francis Harold Conroy, Sr. and Frieda Mitchell Conroy. Francis attended Seymour Schools and graduated from the University of New Haven with a degree in Criminal Justice. Frank proudly served his country in the United States Air Corps for three years, then served in the Korean War as a member of the United States Marine Corps. Following his military service he became a member of the Connecticut State Police retiring as Sergeant after 22 years.



After retiring, Frank committed his time to several state and local commissions including the Seymour Police Commission, the New Haven Regional Water Authority, the Seymour Land Trust, Seymour Board of Selectmen and served two terms as Seymour First Selectman. Frank was instrumental in two community park projects, Katherine Matthies Field and Legion Pool and establishing Silvermine Industrial Parks. Frank was honored to be the Grand Marshal of the Seymour Christmas Parade and was given the 2018 Community Service Award.



Frank was passionate about spending time with his family and many friends. He is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years Anna Ginty Conroy, son Edward T. Conroy and wife Kathy of Bantam, son Michael F. Conroy and wife Kathy of Oxford, daughter Theresa W. Conroy and wife Mary Ellen LoGiudice of Seymour, and daughter Kathleen A. Conroy-Cass of Seymour. His two younger brothers James R. Conroy of Seymour and David M. Conroy, Sr. and wife Pat of Beacon Falls, son-in-law Dennis Cass of Seymour. Frank also left his nine cherished grandchildren, Ryan and Kerry Conroy of Washington, Abby Conroy of Bantam, Casey Conroy of Charleston, South Carolina, Michael Conroy of Hilton Head, South Carolina, Joseph Niezelski of Seymour, Francis Niezelski of Catskill, New York, Caitlin and Brian Dean, Nicholas and Kathleen Cass of Seymour. Two great-grandchildren Connor and Owen Dean of Seymour. Devoted niece Laura Carbone of Branford and several loving nieces and nephews. Frank was predeceased by his brothers John D. Conroy and Edward T. Conroy.



Friends and relatives may greet the family on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at St. Augustine Church, 35 Washington Ave., Seymour. A Funeral Service in Celebration of Frank's Life will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 10 am at St. Augustine Church, 35 Washington Ave., Seymour. Interment with full military honors accorded, will follow at the family plot at St. Augustine Cemetery, Seymour. He will be dearly missed by all but remain forever in our hearts.



The family has established the Frank and Ann Conroy Fund for the Joy of Music at the Valley Community Foundation (VCF) to share Frank and Ann's love of music with Seymour youth. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Conroy Fund and mailed to VCF, 253-A Elizabeth Street, Derby, CT 06418 or made online at www.valleyfoundation.org and select the Frank and Ann Conroy Fund for the Joy of Music.



The Miller-Ward Funeral Home of Seymour is compassionately caring for the family. To light a virtual candle or to leave condolences online, please visit www.millerwardfuneralhome.com Published in Connecticut Post on May 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary