Francis Jackson
Francis E. Jackson
Francis E. Jackson, age 85, of Stratford passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 26, 2020 in his home. He was the beloved husband of Katherine (Johnson) Jackson. Born in Bridgeport on April 14, 1935 he was a son of the late Francis and Lila (Middlebrook) Jackson. A proud U.S. Navy Veteran, he served honorably as a member of the Seabees. Frank was later employed by ADT as an alarm installer before his retirement with over 35 years of dedicated service. During this time he met and befriended many people, and always had a joke or story to share. He was an avid NASCAR and racing enthusiast, however his greatest enjoyment was found in the time he spent with his grandchildren. He enjoyed hearing about their activities from guitar lessons to sporting events and was extremely proud of their accomplishments.
In addition to his beloved wife Katherine of 59 years, other survivors include his children, Jacquelyn Colbree and her husband David of Stratford and Edward Jackson and his wife Lori of Monroe, his three cherished grandchildren, Sean Colbree, Ian Jackson and Dylan Jackson, his brother, Larry Jackson of North Carolina, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Eleanor Cody.
Due to the concerns affecting us all at this time surrounding social gatherings, all funeral services and interment will be held privately for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull and online condolences may be left by visiting us at www.abriola.com.



Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Abriola Parkview Funeral Home
419 White Plains Rd
Trumbull, CT 06611
