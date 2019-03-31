Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Francis Zak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis Joseph Zak


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Francis Joseph Zak Obituary
Francis Joseph Zak
Francis Joseph Zak, "Frank" died at home, in New Smyrna Beach, Florida March 8, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Bridgeport, CT to Joseph and Mary Haba Zak on January 3, 1937. Frank married the love of his life, Roseann "Rena" on November 7, 1959. Frank lived a life of service both in the Navy, to becoming a Detective with the Bridgeport Police Dept. He is survived by his wife Rena, their six children and spouses, Joseph Zak (Paula), Christopher Zak, Vincent Zak (Emily Jordhamo), Stephen Zak (Tom Kroll), Jonathan Zak, Elizabeth Zak (Michael Gross) and thirteen loving grandchildren. Siblings and their spouses; Edward Zak, Geraldine (Louis) Misurale and Merilou (William) Dembek. Frank is predeceased by his parents and his grandson Jeremy Francis Zak.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.