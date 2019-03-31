|
|
Francis Joseph Zak
Francis Joseph Zak, "Frank" died at home, in New Smyrna Beach, Florida March 8, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Bridgeport, CT to Joseph and Mary Haba Zak on January 3, 1937. Frank married the love of his life, Roseann "Rena" on November 7, 1959. Frank lived a life of service both in the Navy, to becoming a Detective with the Bridgeport Police Dept. He is survived by his wife Rena, their six children and spouses, Joseph Zak (Paula), Christopher Zak, Vincent Zak (Emily Jordhamo), Stephen Zak (Tom Kroll), Jonathan Zak, Elizabeth Zak (Michael Gross) and thirteen loving grandchildren. Siblings and their spouses; Edward Zak, Geraldine (Louis) Misurale and Merilou (William) Dembek. Frank is predeceased by his parents and his grandson Jeremy Francis Zak.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 31, 2019