Francis E. Larkin
Francis "Sammy" Larkin, age 76, of Bridgeport, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Bridgeport Hospital with his family at his side. He was the son, and one of ten children born to the late Francis Larkin and Eva Farrell Larkin. Sammy was a lifelong South ender. During his youth, he was a lifeguard at Seaside Park. He graduated Bassick High School where he was an outstanding athlete excelling at three sports. He loved to share fond memories of the many softball games he played for multiple teams. Sammy was an avid sports fan and would often have two televisions on tracking the scores of his favorite teams, the Giants and the Yankees. He was very proud of his Irish heritage and was a member of the Gaelic American Club. He was retired from Harvey Hubbell.
Survivors include his brothers Bobby Larkin of Fairfield, Richard Larkin of New Hampshire, sister Ann Lombardo of Fairfield, brother-in-law Micky Mandulack, sister-in-law Rita Campbell and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by sisters Katharine Arszyla, Agnes Ziman Krozser, Gertrude Daniels and Margaret Mandulack, brothers Billy Larkin, and Charlie Larkin. The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses in the ICU at Bridgeport Hospital.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Commerce Hill Funeral Home, 4798 Main St., Bridgeport on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 10am to 12 noon followed by interment at St. Michael's Cemetery, Stratford. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sammy's memory may be made to Eva's Miracle, 156 Central Ave., West Haven, CT 06516. For online condolences, memorial tributes and donations visit us at commercehillfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on May 24, 2019
