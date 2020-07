Francis LeporeFrancis "Frank" Lepore, a native New Yorker and resident of Trumbull, Connecticut, died on the evening of July 13, 2020, at the end of a long battle with multiple illnesses at the age of 66. Services for Frank will be held privately at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Fairfield. For a full obituary or to sign an online register, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com