Pistey Funeral Home Inc
2155 Main St
Stratford, CT 06615
(203) 378-2213
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Pistey Funeral Home Inc
2155 Main St
Stratford, CT 06615
Service
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
4:00 PM
Pistey Funeral Home Inc
2155 Main St
Stratford, CT 06615
Francis McLaughlin Obituary
Francis X. McLaughlin
Francis X. McLaughlin, age 84, of Stratford, died on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Milford Hospital.
Frank was born in Meriden to the late Francis and Grace (Daly) McLaughlin. He was a graduate of the University of Bridgeport. Frank was an accomplished artist and enjoyed a career as a comic book artist.
Survivors include two loving children, Erin McLaughlin of Stratford and Terry McLaughlin and his wife, Yvonne Fabella, of Ardmore, Pennsylvania: two beloved grandchildren, Kate Fedeli and Eli McLaughlin; one sister, Maureen Santoro of Storrs; one brother, James McLaughlin of Sunrise, Florida; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Michael McLaughlin.
Friends may call on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Pistey Funeral Home, 2155 Main St., Stratford. A tribute service will take place at 4 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Stratford PAL, 900 Longbrook Ave., Stratford, CT 06614. Please visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com to express condolences online.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 6, 2020
