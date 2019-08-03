|
Dr. Francis W. Mergenthaler
October 11, 1935 - July 30, 2019Hank Mergenthaler, a longtime resident of Westport, CT and Naples, FL, died July 30th at home surrounded by his family. He was 83.
Hank grew up in Sayville, Long Island where he learned to sail at the age 12. He won midget and junior championships on Great South Bay as a youth. His family moved to Garden City, NY in 1950 where he met Janet Rowden who later became his bride of 62 years. After graduating Tufts University in 1956, Hank completed his medical and surgical training at NYU School of Medicine and Bellevue Hospital from 1957-1966. Hank and Janet finally settled in Westport, CT in 1968 where they raised their five children.
Hank became a celebrated heart surgeon when he performed the first-ever coronary bypass operation in New England in 1969 at Bridgeport Hospital. Hank saved countless lives as a cardiovascular and thoracic surgeon, serving patients of St. Vincent, Bridgeport, Park City, Milford, Norwalk and Greenwich hospitals until he retired. He loved his job.
While a young surgeon, Hank rekindled his love of sailboat racing when he bought and restored an old Blue Jay sailboat. Before long, he joined Cedar Point Yacht Club's Atlantic Class where he made lifelong friendships and continued competitive sailboat racing until 2017. He was a keen sailor, competing in many regattas both locally and internationally, including winning the Atlantic National Championship in 1979.
In winter months, Hank and his family learned to ski at Stratton Mountain, where he purchased one of the first slope-side homes. Stratton remained a beloved family getaway for several generations. He cherished ski trips with beloved friends and family to St. Anton and Verbier, as well as Vail, Beaver Creek and many others.
Hank leaves his wife, Janet, and one brother, Peter. He was predeceased by his older brother Bill and his parents, William and Helen Mergenthaler. He also leaves his five children: Tracy (and Malcolm) Robinson of Fairfield; Heidi (and Craig) Cinder of Fairfield; Gretchen Mergenthaler (and Haden Peterson) of Inwood, NY; Eric (and Lynn) Mergenthaler of Fairfield; and Karl (and Stephanie) Mergenthaler of Westport. Papa Hank also leaves 12 grandchildren and his best companion, Otis.
There will be an informal celebration of Hank's life on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Cedar Point Yacht Club, Bluff Point, Westport, CT from 5:00 - 7:00 PM.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 4, 2019