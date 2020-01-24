Connecticut Post Obituaries
Francis "Frank" Poppa

Francis "Frank" Poppa
Francis "Frank" L. Poppa, age 77, beloved husband of Elizabeth Maxwell Poppa of Trumbull, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Bridgeport Hospital with his family by his side. Born in Bridgeport on September 19, 1942, he was a son of the late Lawrence and Florence Kiley Poppa and was a longtime resident of Trumbull. Before his retirement, Frank was a machinist at Bridgeport Machines, Avco Lycoming and Sikorsky for many years. He most recently was bus driver with First Student. Family was his greatest enjoyment, spending time with his grand and great-grandchildren and coaching his sons little league teams while they were growing up. He was also an avid hunter and fisherman. In addition to his wife Elizabeth, survivors include his children, Lisa Marie Poppa (Gerald Potkay Jr.), Craig Poppa (Jennifer Williams) and Gregory Poppa all North Carolina, a sister, Anne Jordan of Derby and five grandchildren, Frank Poppa, Anthony Poppa, Brittany Vieira, Brett Vieira and Elizabeth Poppa as well as five great-grandchildren, Santino, Valerie & Frank Poppa and Izabel & Izaiah Willard and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers, Leonard, Lawrence Jr. & James Poppa and a sister, Theresa Kalagan.
All funeral services will be private. Arrangements in care of the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , at . To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 26, 2020
