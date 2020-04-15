Connecticut Post Obituaries
Francis Proudfoot


1935 - 2020
Francis Proudfoot Obituary
Francis G. Proudfoot
Francis (Frank) G. Proudfoot, age 84, of Stratford, beloved husband of Patricia A. (Pray) Proudfoot, passed away on April 11, 2020 at Ludlow Health Center in Fairfield. Francis was born in Queens, New York on December 23, 1935 to the late Francis C. and Irene (Thiebault) Proudfoot and had been a longtime Stratford area resident. He was a U. S. Navy veteran and retired from the Stratford Fire Department after 25 years of service. Francis was a deeply religious man and longtime member of St. Mark Church in Stratford where he was a Eucharistic Minister and a member of the Rosary Group. He was also a member of the Town of Stratford Employees Group and the Knights of Columbus St. Virgilius Council 185 Newtown, CT. Survivors in addition to his beloved wife of 61 years include his devoted sons, Francis G. Proudfoot of Shelton, Jeffrey Proudfoot and his wife Angela of Stratford, and Christopher Proudfoot and his wife Donna of Trumbull, 5 cherished grandchildren, Michael, Meghan (Pete), Britney, Briana, and Catherine, a great-granddaughter, Anya and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Francis was predeceased by his brothers, William, Robert and Richard. Frank loved his family, faith, friends, and Disney and will lovingly be remembered as a kind, gentle man, good husband, father and grandfather. Due to the current health situation the family has elected to have a private family service. A memorial service to celebrate Fran's life will be announced at a later time. The Adzima Funeral Home-Stratford has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 16, 2020
