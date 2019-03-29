Francis T. Pundy

Francis T. Pundy, age 73, of Stratford, beloved husband of the late Judith Pundy, passed away peacefully on March 18, 2019 in Bridgeport Hospital with his loving family by his side. Francis was born on August 8, 1945 in Bridgeport and was the son of the late Harry and Ethel Jiroudek Pundy. He enjoyed going to car shows with the Casey family and spending time with family and his dog, Toby. Francis is survived by one daughter, Karen Hammond of Stratford, two grandchildren, John and Alexa, one brother, William Pundy and wife Barbara of Florida, one sister, Denise L. Pundy of Stratford, one sister-in-law, Muriel Cerreta and husband George of Huntington and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his beloved wife, Judith, Francis was also predeceased by two brothers and one sister. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Lakeview cemetery, 885 Boston Ave., Bridgeport. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home, 2220 Main Street, Stratford. To celebrate a life, please visit us at www.galellofuneralhome.com

