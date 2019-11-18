|
|
Francis "Smitty" J. Smith
Francis J.Smith (Smitty), age 81 of Stratford after a long journey has gone to live with Jesus forever. He was the beloved husband 53 years of Barbara Smith. Born in Bridgeport on January 12, 1938, he was the son of the late Frank and Ottillia Smith. A longtime resident of Stratford he worked as a Pressman at Ashcroft (formally Dresser Industries) 36 years.
Smitty lived and loved his devoted family deeply and will sadly be missed by his two children Scott Smith (Laura) of Beacon Falls, Jill Root (Jack) of Stratford and his precious blessing were his four grandchildren Eric, Katelyn, Julia, and Christopher who filled his life with joy. Survived also, Sister-in-law, Karen (George) Hangos, niece and nephew.
You could always find him enjoying cutting his grass and working hard to keep it perfect or in the garden with his roses and flowers. Smitty was an avid sports fan continuously faithful to his Miami Dolphins and Mets. He will be sadly missed by his neighbors and friends who have been by his side through this time.
Smitty was a longtime member of St. James community and upon retirement looked forward to spending time on Friday mornings with his friends of the stapling team. His family would like to acknowledge the extraordinary love, care and support he received from the staff and Hospice Team at Lord Chamberlain.
Friends may greet the family directly at the celebration of life which will be Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 10:30 AM with Father Peter Adamski, Celebrant, at St. James R.C. Church, Main Street, Stratford. Inurnment will follow at St. John Cemetery, Stratford.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made in his name to Saint Jude's children's hospital or Saint James Care Of Our Father House.
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 19, 2019