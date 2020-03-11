|
Francis "Zack" Swan
Francis "Zack" Swan, 77, of Milford, beloved husband of Suzanne (Shanley) Swan, passed away peacefully on March 8, 2020. Born on November 22, 1942 in Queens, NY, he was the son of the late Daniel and Frances Swan.
As a devoted American, Zack served as an Army Specialist from 1967-69 and deployed to Vietnam from 1967-68. He volunteered at Saint Gabriel's Church and School for many years as a devoted parishioner actively attending mass every Sunday. Ever since Zack was a child he was a dedicated Laurel Beach member where he served as a board member in various positions. Laurel beach holds many memories for him including the Men's Breakfast, annual Tennis tournaments and countless memories down at the beach. All six of his children had the privilege to be raised by him in Laurel Beach. In fact, throughout his life, he had lived in seven homes within Laurel Beach. Zack often reminisced of his trips to his house in Jamaica, VT where he spent time making memories with family and friends.
Along with his loving wife, Zack leaves behind his children, Sandy (Brian) Dupré, Cathleen (Gregory) Vuich, Tara (Robert) Tyson, Colleen (Kyle) Kendall, Zack (Lori) Swan, and Margaret "Maggie" Swan; grandchildren, Brian Jr., Sean, and Meghan Dupré, Steven Asby, Lillian and Jack Vuich, Macy and Marcus Tyson, and Chloe, Kaden, and McKenzie Kendall; great-granddaughter, McKinley Asby; 39 nieces and nephews; and many, many, many cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his seven brothers and a sister. The family would like to thank the staff of Lord Chamberlain's third floor and Home Care Plus for their care for Zack.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Saint Ann Church (St. Raphael Parish), 501 Naugatuck Ave., Milford (MEET DIRECTLY AT CHURCH). Interment with Military Honors will follow at Saint Mary Cemetery, Buckingham Ave., Milford. Friends and family may call from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020 at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT 06460. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to CT Brain Tumor Alliance at https://www.ctbta.org/. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 12, 2020