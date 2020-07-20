Francis (Frank) X. Falanga
Francis (Frank) X. Falanga, age 65, of Stratford, loving husband of Elizabeth Ratzenberger Petrocelli, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 17, 2020 after a brave battle with cancer. Born in Bridgeport on January 17, 1955, he was a son of Muriel Finch Falanga of Shelton, and the late Frank Falanga. A 1973 graduate of St. Joseph's High School and Central Connecticut State University, Frank was a retired Captain for the City of Bridgeport Fire Department, with 28 years of dedicated service. Frank and Liz moved to Ormond Beach, FL. Frank was a lifelong fisherman, and truly enjoyed his time on any body of water. He also loved a good game of golf with friends near and far, and was a member of the Riviera Country Club in Ormond Beach. Frank was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was always there to lend a helping hand to anyone in need; a true man for others. But above all, he treasured time spent with his family. The unconditional love he gave and the memories they created will always live in the hearts of all who knew and loved him. In addition to his loving and devoted wife Liz and his mother, survivors include two cherished daughters, Taylor Falanga of Bridgeport and Tara Petrocelli of Stratford, a son, Tyler Falanga of Ansonia, siblings, Jacqueline Leo and her husband Pasquale of Monroe, Pamela Moore and her husband Steve of Milford, Timothy Falanga and his wife Elisa and Laura Wilson and her husband Tom of Shelton. He also leaves to cherish his memory several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, brother and sister-in-law. He will be missed by his brothers and sisters of the Bridgeport Fire Department. Frank made friends wherever he went. He had many special friends from CT to FL. His faithful canine companion, Bubba, will miss him too.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. directly in St. Theresa's Church, 5301 Main St., Trumbull; face masks must be worn. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. A walk-through visitation will take place on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull, CT 06611. Visitors are asked to wear masks and social distance as they walk through, pay their respects, and exit without lingering to ensure all guests can come through the building.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Bridgeport Fallen Firefighters Fund, Bridgeport Fire Dept. Federal Credit Union, 3115 Madison Ave., Bridgeport, CT 06606. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.abriola.com
.