Francisco Duque

Francisco Duque, age 90, of Bridgeport, beloved husband of Laurinda Cruz Duque, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Born in Seara-Velha, Chaves, Portugal on April 2, 1929, he was a son of the late Joaquim Duque and Gloria Henrique-Duque. At a young age, Francisco left Portugal and went to work in France for 12 years to provide for his family. He then came to the U. S. with his family on June 29, 1974 settling in Bridgeport with his brother Candido. He was a retired employee for the Jewish Home for the Elderly with 20 years of dedicated service. While in Portugal he was a self-employed tailor. He took great pride in making clothes for his family and friends. He was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather who treasured time with his family especially his grandchildren. The values he taught and the loved he gave will live in their hearts forever. In addition to his loving wife of 63 years, Laurinda, survivors include three children, Antonio Miguel Duque and his wife Stephanie of Easton, Maria Duque Fontes and her husband Carlos of Trumbull and Maria Duque Ferreira and her husband Anicio of Easton, eight grandchildren, Sara and Gabriel Fontes, Jonathan, Liana and Victoria Ferreira and Tony, Mary and Nathan Duque, two great grandchildren, Riley and Jasper Duque as well as several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will take place on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. from the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull and at 9:00 a.m. in Our Lady of Fatima Church, Bridgeport for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will be announced. Relatives and friends may greet the family on Friday from 4-7 p.m. To leave an online condolence, visit www.abriola.com Published in Connecticut Post on July 4, 2019