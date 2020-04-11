|
Francisco Pires
Passed in peace Monday, April 6, 2020 at the age of 89.
The dear husband of Odete Pires for 50 years. Loving father of Sofia Pires and Graciete Pires Martinez and father-in-law to Felipe Martinez. Loving grandfather of Lucas, Mateo and Tomas.
Francisco and Odete had a loving relationship based on mutual respect and deep love for one another. He was his daughters' hero and protector and they his sunshine. His grandchildren surrounded him with laughter, keeping him young at heart. He shared a mutual relationship of love and respect with his son-in-law. He was a strong, kind, selfless and honorable man, a true one of a kind. He happily lived his life to care for his family.
He lived life with no regrets, always ready for an adventure. A natural born storyteller, he enjoyed sharing his life's adventures in great detail with others. His kindness and generosity were felt by all who met him.
His light will continue to shine bright and guide us in our lives as it always has - our eternal North Star.
"Perhaps they are not the stars, but rather openings in Heaven where the love of our lost ones pours through and shines down upon us to let us know they are happy." Author Unknown
In honor of Francisco's love of family and friends, in lieu of gifts, please gather together in sharing a meal with your loved ones.
A private family service was held. A private burial and celebration of life ceremony to follow.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 12, 2020