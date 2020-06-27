Francisco Sotomayor
Francisco M. Sotomayor, age 80 of Bridgeport, beloved husband of 54 years to the late Luz Burgos Sotomayor went home to the Lord on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 in his home with his devoted family by his side. He was born in Cayey, Puerto Rico to the late Crucita Marquez Maldonado and Francisco Sotomayor Santana. He was raised by his mom and step-father Augustine Maldonado. Francisco was an Amy Veteran from the Vietnam era where he was stationed in Germany as medical technician. He worked at the Winer Motors, The Bullard's Co., Aveco and Sikorsky as a machine repairman. He was an usher at St. Andrew Church, he enjoyed his traditional Spanish music and love to watch sports with his son. He will always be remembered for his generosity, his faith and his charming character.
Survivors include his three daughters; Rosemarie Sotomayor, Lidia Sotomayor both of Bridgeport and Diana I. Keil of North Haven, his son Francisco Sotomayor of Bridgeport. Brothers: Alberto Maldonado and Agustin Maldonado Jr. of Naugatuck, Sister: Isabel Santiago of Puerto Rico. He was predeceased by his brother Juan Antonio.
Due to the current situation and social gathering restrictions, a graveside service will take place on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 11:15 a.m. in St. John Cemetery, Monroe. Please practice social distancing while attending the burial. The Commerce Hill Funeral Home, 4798 Main St., Bridgeport has been entrusted with the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Andrew Church, Bridgeport in memory of Francisco. For online condolences, memorial tributes and to make a donation visit us at commercehillfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 27, 2020.