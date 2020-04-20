|
|
Francisco Torres
01/21/43 - 04/15/20Francisco Torres was born on January 21, 1943 to the late Rogelia and Erasmo Torres. Frankie Love, as he was best known, died on April 15, 2020 of complications after contracting coronavirus because he had a compromised immune system. Frankie Love got his nickname from his happy, loving personality. He was loved by all, especially his big, Puerto Rican family, and will be missed. With the love, support and prayers from the Torres family, Frankie Love will be at peace. He is survived by his children, Erasmo and Miriam, and Miriam's husband Adam Holzhauer. He is also survived by his granddaughter, Krystal Lee, her husband Alex Montesino and their daughter, Alieha. He is also survived by his stepdaughter, Rosie, and her children, Joseph, Becky, Jessica, and their families. He also leaves behind his siblings, Chin, Felo, Raul, Luis and Jenny, and their families. Because of the pandemic, there will be no funeral services. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for prayers so his soul finds eternal peace.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 21, 2020