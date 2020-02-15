|
|
Francisco Villarini
Francisco Villarini, 96, of BPT, widower of Ana Villarini, entered into peaceful rest February 11, 2020 in St. Vincent's Medical Center surrounded by the love and comfort of his family.
Francisco affectionately known as Panchito was born July 4, 1923 in Ponce, Puerto Rico; the beloved son of the late Rafael Villarini Sr. & Ovidal (Vidal) Villarini.
Francisco was a loving and dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many. In his younger years he enjoyed playing baseball and was in the Double-A division with dreams to become a professional ball player. Instead, Francisco was drafted into the U.S. Army during WWII. Francisco proudly served his country as a technician in the 2703rd Engineer Dump Truck Company. Once he returned from war, he married the love of his life, Ana Maria (Rosado) Villarini; they spent over 60 years together before her passing in 2010. Francisco was a caring and gentle soul who was loved and admired by all. He enjoyed fishing, helping others, and spending time with his family. Francisco will be missed deeply by all who had the honor of knowing him.
Along with his parents and wife, Francisco was predeceased by his brother, Rafael Vallarini Jr.
Francisco is survived by his: goddaughter, Iris Reyes (Pedro Reyes III) of Stratford; dearest friends, Pablo Otero of Shelton, Jenny Cornwell of England, David Otero of Shelton; three grandchildren, Pedro Reyes IV, Joseph Reyes, Jennifer Reyes; eight great-grandchildren, David Gonzalez Jr., Jasmine Reyes, Pedro Reyes V, Raymond Maldonado, Jocelyn Reyes, Xavier Reyes, Alyana Reyes, Luis Daniel Rodriguez Jr.; special caretakers, Nancy Thomas & Madeline Delgado; and a host of extended family and friends who will cherish his memory.
Friends may greet the family on February 18, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. -9:00 p.m. and February 19, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. at Community Funeral Chapels, Tel: 203-334-9999. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow on Wednesday to St. Mary R.C. Church, 25 Sherman St, Bridgeport, CT 06608. Interment will proceed to Lakeview Cemetery, 885 Boston Ave. BPT, CT. 06610. Share a special memory or light a virtual candle at communityfuneralchapels.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 16, 2020