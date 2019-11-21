|
|
Franco T. Moutinho
Franco T. Moutinho, age 65, of Stratford, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 11, 2019 with his loving family by his side. Born in Bridgeport on December 31, 1953, he was a son of the late Antonio Esteves Moutinho and Albertina Teixeira Moutinho. Franco was a loving and caring father, grandfather, brother, uncle and husband. He enjoyed time with his family, especially his grandchildren. The memories they created, and the love shown will always live in the hearts of all who knew and loved him. Survivors include his loving sons, Rich Moutinho and his wife Gail of Prospect and Brian Moutinho and his husband Wil of Stratford, his wife, Carmen Mymi Moutinho, five cherished grandchildren, Brian, Alexis, Kyle, Harper, and Harlow, siblings, Nettie LaCroix of Stratford, Domingos Moutinho of Trumbull, Manuel Moutinho of Stratford, Joaquim Moutinho and his wife Susan of Monroe, Lucy Reddy of Stratford and Julia DeOliveira and her husband Joaquin of Monroe, brother-in-law, Keith Cyr of Monroe, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He also leaves to cherish his memory his stepson Richie Rivera and his son, who Franco loved as a grandson, Xavier. He was predeceased by a sister, Alda Cyr. At Franco's request, all family funeral services were held privately and entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 22, 2019