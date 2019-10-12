Connecticut Post Obituaries
Larson Funeral Home Inc
2496 North Ave
Bridgeport, CT 06604
(203) 335-2342
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Funeral
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
Larson Funeral Home Inc
2496 North Ave
Bridgeport, CT 06604
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Margaret's Shrine
Bridgeport, CT
View Map
Frank A. DeLucia Obituary
Frank A. DeLucia
Frank A. DeLucia, age 81, of Fairfield, died Friday October 11, 2019 at St. Vincents Medical Center in Bridgeport. Mr. DeLucia was born in Bridgeport the son of the late Albert and Mary DeLucia Topar. Frank was a retired Bridgeport Police Officer. After his retirement he worked as an EMT and then in the booking department of the Bridgeport Police Department. He was a US Marine Corp Veteran. He is survived by his brothers, Albert DeLucia, of FL and Joseph DeLucia and his wife Louise, of Bridgeport. Nieces and nephews; Michael Forte, Laurie DeLucia, Dawn Minopoli and her husband John and Lisa Mauro and her husband Aires and great nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his special cousin, Joe Fusco and his wife Audrey. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his sister Joanie Forte and brothers, Michael and Lenny Topar. Friends are invited to attend his Funeral on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. from the Larson Funeral Home, 2496 North Ave, Bridgeport and at 11:00 a.m. at St. Margaret's Shrine in Bridgeport. Burial will be in St. Michael Cemetery in Stratford with Military Honors. Friends may call on Tuesday morning from 9:00 a.m. until time of service. To light a candle or leave a condolence on line go to www.larsonfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 13, 2019
