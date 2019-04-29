|
Frank "Tex" Ahlers, Sr.
Frank "Tex" Ahlers, Sr., age 81, beloved husband of Vivian Santinello Ahlers, of Fairfield, passed away on April 29, 2019.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Road, in Fairfield Center. Funeral services will begin on Thursday at the funeral home for 9:15 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial in Saint Thomas Church at 10 a.m. His entombment with military honor will follow in Lawncroft Cemetery.
His complete obituary is forthcoming.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 29, 2019