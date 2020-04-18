|
Frank A. "Farmer" Fargiano
Frank Anthony "Farmer" Fargiano, age 76, of Shelton entered into rest on Friday, April 10, 2020 at Gardner Heights. He was born in Bridgeport on September 17, 1943, son of the late Carl Frank and Caroline (Mongillo) Fargiano. He played semi-pro football for the Bridgeport Jets and was a semi-pro boxer in Bridgeport. Frank is the father of Caroline Fargiano, William Fargiano, Dawn Ferrana and Markell Vincze Bacoulis; brother of Dolores Fargiano Pivovar, her husband John Piv, and the late Carl Fargiano; brother-in-law of Evelyn Fargiano. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, four great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Due to the pandemic health crisis, his memorial service will be held at a date and time to be announced. The Riverview Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. Leave online condolences at www.riverviewfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 19, 2020