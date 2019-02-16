Frank D. Basso

Frank D. Basso, age 70, of South Salem, NY, passed away peacefully on February 14, 2019 at Norwalk Hospital with his loving family by his side. Frank was born on February 28, 1948 in Norwalk, CT, son of Florina O. Mages of New Canaan and the late Daniel Basso.

Frank grew up in New Canaan and served as a police officer for 25 years. He retired with the rank of Sergeant. Frank was a U.S. Navy veteran.

In addition to his mother, Frank is survived by his wife Linda S. Basso of South Salem, NY, one daughter Laurene Basso (Mark Lutz),grandson Zack Lutz of Sandy Hook and stepson Don Gesualdi of New Canaan.

Frank was predeceased by his brother Richard J. Basso of New Canaan and Tokyo, Japan, his father Danny Basso and his wife Muriel Basso of New Canaan.

Frank loved his family and was a source of support and encouragement to them. He loved to tell jokes and talk about the good old days of being in the police department. Frank was a strong proud man, but a man who always put others before himself. He was so very loved and respected by many and has undoubtedly left a lasting impression on those lucky enough to have known him. He will truly be missed but he will remain forever in our hearts.

The family will receive friends on Monday, February 18, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at Hoyt Funeral Home, 199 Main St., New Canaan, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial to celebrate Frank's life will be held on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at St. Aloysius Church, New Canaan at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.

