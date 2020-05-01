Frank C. Bisogno
Frank Carmine Bisogno, age 76, of Stratford, beloved husband of Claudia Tudgay Bisogno, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at his home. Born in Bridgeport on April 14, 1944, he was a son of the late Carmine and Mary Aiello Bisogno. Frank was a retired employee of the City of Bridgeport, where he served as union president for Local R1200 for over 15 years. He was also formerly employed by Remington Arms, where he also served a union president for 25 years. Frank was a loving and dedicated husband, father and grandfather; he truly enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his granddaughters. He was devoted to providing the best for his family and the unconditional love he gave and the memories they created will always live in their hearts. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. In addition to his beloved wife of 54 years, Claudia, survivors include two loving sons, Dominick Bisogno and Frank Bisogno Jr. both of Stratford, three cherished granddaughters, Sophia, Giuliana and Anne Bisogno, a brother Joseph Bisogno of Florida and several nieces and nephews.
Due to the concerns about social gatherings affecting us all at this time, funeral and interment services at St. Michael's Cemetery were held privately for the immediate family. Memorial contributions can be made towards his granddaughters education fund through the funeral home. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull and online condolences may be left by visiting us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 1, 2020.