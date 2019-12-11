|
Frank C. Chop
Frank C. Chop, age 78, of Stratford, beloved husband of Barbara Savo Chop, passed away on December 9, 2019 in St. Vincent's Medical Center, Bridgeport. Frank was born in Bridgeport on July 15, 1941 to the late Frank T. and Sally (Yish) Chop and has been a longtime area resident. He was a U.S. Airforce veteran, and a retired mechanic for Kaufman Fuel Company. Frank was an avid motorcycle rider, and a member of the HOGS and NETRA. Survivors in addition to his beloved wife, include his devoted sons, Frank Chop and his wife Kathy of Stratford, Michael Chop and his wife Jill of Sandy Hook, and Bryan Chop and his wife Gissela of Oxford, 4 cherished grandchildren, Matthew Chop and his wife Meike, Isabella, Victoria, and Vanessa Chop, a sister, Beverly Birch and her husband Michael of Seymour, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents Frank was predeceased by his brother, Robert T. Chop, and sister, Sally Ann Pazsak. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, December 14th at 10:30 a.m. meeting directly at St. James Church, 2070 Main St., Stratford. Interment will be private. Friends may visit with Frank's family on Friday from 4-7 p.m. in the Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 12, 2019