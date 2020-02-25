|
Frank "Rock" Caruso
Frank "Rock" Caruso, age 59, of Stratford, passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2020 at his home. Born in Bridgeport on December 14, 1960, he was a son of Caterina Cardamone Caruso of Stratford and the late Philip Caruso. He was a graduate of Bullard Havens Technical School class of 1979 and Housatonic Community College. For many years he worked as a machinist and computer electronic technician. He was an active parishioner of Holy Name of Jesus Church in Stratford. Frank had a passion for riding his motorcycle and was a proud supporter of Local 81. He enjoyed rocking out with friends while singing karaoke but his greatest memories were spending time with his family and the love he had for his mother. He was a loving son, brother, uncle and friend and will be deeply missed by all who knew him. He especially loved his niece Kelly and nephew Michael and cherished attending their sports games regularly. In addition to his mother, Caterina, survivors include three brothers, his twin Greg Caruso and his wife Janice of Shelton, Leonardo Caruso of Stratford and Anthony Caruso of Newtown, a nephew, Michael Caruso, a niece, Kelly Caruso and cousins, George, Gina and Joanne Caruso all of Massachusetts. In addition he leaves an uncle, Theodore Cardamone and two aunts, Maria and Adriana Cardamone and many cousins all of Calabria, Italy. Funeral services will take place on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. from the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull and at 10:30 a.m. in Holy Name of Jesus Church, 1950 Barnum Ave., Stratford for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in St. Michael Cemetery, Stratford. Relatives and friends may greet the family on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. Those desiring may make contributions in Frank's memory to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131. https://www.parkinson.org/ To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 26, 2020