Frank M. Cervero, age 92, of Stratford, beloved husband of the late Palmina "Pam" J. Santilli Cervero passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Born in Bridgeport, he was a son of the late Antonio and Alessandra Barbiero Cervero. Frank was a retired mechanic for the United Illuminating Co. with 25 years of dedicated service. He along with his late wife, Pam, began ballroom dancing in 1970 and were avid dancers for 45 years. Frank's greatest joy was being surrounded by his family. The memories they created and the love they shared will continue to live in their hearts. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Survivors include two loving children, Ronald Cervero and his wife Janna Dresden of Chevy Chase, MD and Donna Cervero and her husband Gary Fox of Monroe and three cherished grandchildren, Francesca Cervero and her husband Zack Fink (Takoma Park, MD), Mark Cervero and his wife Maura (Winthrop, MA) and Tim Fox (Rowayton, CT), brothers Rev. Joseph Cervero, Philip Cervero and Anthony Cervero, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two brothers, Steve and John Cervero and a sister, Pauline Pagnozzi. Funeral services will take place on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull and at 11:00 a.m. in St. Mark Church, Stratford for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Relatives and friends may greet the family on Thursday from 4 – 7 p.m. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.abriola.com.