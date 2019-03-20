Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Abriola Parkview Funeral Home
419 White Plains Rd
Trumbull, CT 06611
(203) 373-1013
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Abriola Parkview Funeral Home
419 White Plains Rd
Trumbull, CT 06611
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Abriola Parkview Funeral Home
419 White Plains Rd
Trumbull, CT 06611
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mark Church
Stratford, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Cervero
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Cervero

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Frank Cervero Obituary
Frank M. Cervero
Frank M. Cervero, age 92, of Stratford, beloved husband of the late Palmina "Pam" J. Santilli Cervero passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Born in Bridgeport, he was a son of the late Antonio and Alessandra Barbiero Cervero. Frank was a retired mechanic for the United Illuminating Co. with 25 years of dedicated service. He along with his late wife, Pam, began ballroom dancing in 1970 and were avid dancers for 45 years. Frank's greatest joy was being surrounded by his family. The memories they created and the love they shared will continue to live in their hearts. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Survivors include two loving children, Ronald Cervero and his wife Janna Dresden of Chevy Chase, MD and Donna Cervero and her husband Gary Fox of Monroe and three cherished grandchildren, Francesca Cervero and her husband Zack Fink (Takoma Park, MD), Mark Cervero and his wife Maura (Winthrop, MA) and Tim Fox (Rowayton, CT), brothers Rev. Joseph Cervero, Philip Cervero and Anthony Cervero, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two brothers, Steve and John Cervero and a sister, Pauline Pagnozzi. Funeral services will take place on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull and at 11:00 a.m. in St. Mark Church, Stratford for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Relatives and friends may greet the family on Thursday from 4 – 7 p.m. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Abriola Parkview Funeral Home
Download Now