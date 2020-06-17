Frank Ciambriello

Frank D. Ciambriello

Frank D. Ciambriello, 88, passed away on June 15, 2020. Born in Bridgeport, CT he was the son of the late Columbia (Conti) and Andre Karl Ciambriello. Frank was the loving husband of Ann (Harris) known to her friends as "Saint" Ann for 63 years, and devoted father of three children.

Frank graduated from Central High School in Bridgeport, CT in 1949, and was also a graduate of Chicago Technical Institute. He designed and built many homes in Woodbridge, Orange and Old Saybrook, CT. in 1981 he and his wife moved to Manassas, VA where he was the realtor/owner of Century 21 Foxlore in Fairfax, VA. Frank also taught classes for the Graduate Realtors Institute as well as the University of Connecticut on construction estimating.

Frank and Ann moved to Cape Cod in 1998, where he started his design business which he continued until the day he died. Frank had an avocation as a drummer. He started drumming professionally at the age of 13. He spent many years working with Harvey Nevins Orchestra and Joey Zelle Band and his Casa Ritz Orchestra in Bridgeport. He continued playing on Cape Cod as well. Frank loved playing!

He was active in the Town of Dennis serving on the Old Kings Hwy Historic Commission for 10 years. Frank was also a member of the areas Building Committee, Zoning Board of Appeals and most recently the Disability Committee.

Frank was proud to be a member of the Lions Club having been active in the clubs in Orange, CT, Manassas, VA, and presently the Dennis Harwich Lions Club. He was also an avid member of the Cape Cod Men's Club.

Some of Frank's favorite things were his daily lunch at Buncey's with the boys where he would play Keno. Frank also loved playing his daily $2 scratch off lottery tickets.

Besides his loving wife Ann, Frank was survived by his children, Andrea Vignali and husband John of Trumbull, CT, Frank Jr. and husband William Robbe of Wilton Manors, FL, Janice Davidson and husband Joel of Wexford, PA; grandchildren Jessica, Alex, John and his wife Elizabeth, Nick, Kristin and her husband David, Tori, Kaeli and Walker; great-grandchildren Ada and Andrew with 2 more due in August; brother Andrew and his sister MaryLou Formato and her husband Joseph. Frank was predeceased by his brother Charles.

Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in the Hallett Funeral Home, 273 Station Ave., South Yarmouth. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Dennis Harwich Lions Club or St. Jude's Hospital.



