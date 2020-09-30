1/
Frank Colacurcio
1949 - 2020
Frank Colacurcio Sr.
Frank Colacurcio Sr., longtime resident of Newtown, Connecticut, passed away on September 28, 2020 at the age of 70.
Born in Bridgeport, Connecticut on December 27, 1949, he was the son of Frank Colacurcio and Ethel Willis. He attended Bullard Havens Technical School. He was self-employed for many years. Frank played Newtown Men's Softball and enjoyed fishing, golfing and car shows. He was often traveling to and from Florida, where he resided several months out of the year.
He is survived by his four children, Kristina Colacurcio, Frank Colacurcio Jr. and his wife Florie, Sarah Pignatello and her husband Larry and Cara McManus and her husband Steve along with seven grandchildren, Lindsay, Morgan, Jordan, Austin, Noah, Logan and Lily. He is also survived by his sister, Joan Bogen, brother, Day DeRosa and his wife Aggie and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Vincent DeRosa and sisters, Teri Pavone, Barbara Paul and Peggy DeRosa.
Friends are invited to calling hours Saturday, October 3rd from 9:00-10:30 a.m., at Spadaccino & Leo P. Gallagher & Son Community Funeral Home, 315 Monroe Turnpike, Monroe, CT 06468. Funeral Service to be celebrated at the funeral home immediately after the visitation. Interment to follow at St. Rose Cemetery, 20 Cherry Street, Sandy Hook, CT.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation to the Connecticut Cancer Foundation, 15 N. Main Street, Old Saybrook, CT. Online condolences may be left at SpadaccinoFuneralHome.com.



Published in Connecticut Post on Sep. 30, 2020.
September 30, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Spadaccino Funeral Home
