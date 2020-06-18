Frank J. DeAngelo, Jr.
Frank J. (Chubby) DeAngelo, Jr., age 87, of Ansonia peacefully entered into rest on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at St. Vincent's Medical Center. He was the beloved husband of the late Evelyn (Oliver) DeAngelo. He was born in New Haven, CT on September 24, 1932, the son of the late Frank and Julia (Baldino) DeAngelo. He was the ninth of nine children and the last surviving sibling. Frank proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Army during the Korean War Era. He was a participant in the Atomic Bomb Testing on the Marshall Islands during Operation Castle in 1954. He worked as an Assembler at High Standard in Hamden and later as a Roofer for Branford Roofing Company before his retirement. Frank enjoyed holidays, family gatherings and attending school events with his grandchildren. He liked to cook and some of his favorite foods included pasta e fagioli, a hearty lasagna, and a buttery lobster roll. He enjoyed talking about his army days, growing up in New Haven in a big Italian family, how much things cost when he was a kid, and his many trips to West Haven Beach with Evelyn (Ale) splitting a fried shrimp dinner together. Frank is survived by his children Frances Kennedy and her husband, Kevin, of Branford, Frank DeAngelo III and his wife, Laura, of Shelton, Deann MacDaniel and her husband, Mark, of Derby, and Carrie DeAngelo and her partner, Heather Stevens, of Eastham, Massachusetts, his grandchildren Jennifer Kennedy-Holmes and her wife Tracey, Jessica Kennedy, Frank DeAngelo IV and his wife Rachel, Nicholas DeAngelo and his wife Alicia, Jennarose Madruga and her husband Matthew, Mark MacDaniel, Gabby MacDaniel, Ava MacDaniel and Matthew MacDaniel, his great-grandchildren Dylan Kennedy-Fujah, Harper DeAngelo, Michael DeAngelo, Colton DeAngelo, Evan Kennedy-Holmes, and Thomas DeAngelo, his sister-in-law Mary DeAngelo and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers Salvatore, Armand, Arthur, Albert and Harry DeAngelo, and his sisters Christina Raccio, Anna Pandolfi and Raffie Swiderski. The family would like to thank their family and friends for their outpouring of generosity and expressions of sympathy during this difficult time. They would also like to thank the staff of St. Vincent's Medical Center, specifically the staff of Level 6, for the extreme love and affection they showed toward Frank and his entire family and for treating Frank as if he were one of their own family members. Lastly, a special thank you to Frank's neighbor Mike who always kept an eye on him and was a special friend to him. Though 87 years is a good run, it was too short for all of us. We believe in our hearts that Mom was waiting for Dad and after 15 years she had waited long enough. As a family we know that as heartbreaking as it is, they are both proudly watching over us and reflecting on that time in the 1950s when that pretty young girl caught the attention of a young handsome soldier with gorgeous eyes. hey are together now celebrating the dynamic family they created. We will carry on the family values they instilled in us and treasure the memories we will always have of them. To Honor Dad and Grandpa and his 87 years, take a little time to spend with family and tell them how much you love them. Enjoy dinner together and share stories with each other. Dad loved dessert so do not forget the Italian pastries and the ice cream. Friends are invited to greet Frank's family on Friday, June 19th, from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton. Proper social distancing guidelines will be in place and masks will be required for entry. On Saturday, friends are invited to attend Frank's Graveside Service at 11 a.m. in Mt. St. Peter Cemetery, 219 New Haven Ave., Derby with mask and social distancing observed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one's choice in Frank's memory. Online condolences can be left for his family at www.riverviewfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 18, 2020.