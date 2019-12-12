|
Frank J. Meyernick
Frank J. Meyernick, age 73, of Stratford, beloved husband of the late Shirley Patrick Meyernick, passed away on December 10, 2019 in Lord Chamberlain Health Center, Stratford with his children by his side. Frank was born in Bridgeport on August 30, 1946 to the late Frank and Mary (Szymanski) Meyernick and has been a lifelong area resident. He was a retired carpenter for Union Local #210 with 50 plus years of service. Frank was a longtime active member of St. John's Orthodox Church in Stratford and was also a member of the Stratford-Trumbull Civitan Club. Frank enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his beloved grandchildren. Survivors include his devoted children, Robert Meyernick and his fiancée Kathy Dorsey of Ansonia, Paula Meyernick of Stratford, Amanda Stirna and her husband Frank of Stratford and Mary Pinto of Shelton, 11 cherished grandchildren, Pauline Meyernick, Samantha Newlan, Hailey Meyernick and her fiancé Timothy Paproski, Hunter, Jacob, Faith, Jessica and Johnathan Stirna, Nicholas Pinto and Elizabeth Pinto, and Sarah Mencel, a sister, Maryann Kratky of Inverness, Florida, several nieces and nephews, and his cat, Mr. Whiskers. The Meyernick family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Lord Chamberlain Health Center for their kind and loving care. Funeral services will take place on Tuesday, December 17th at 9:15 a.m. in the Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford and at 10 a.m. in St. John's Orthodox Church Stratford for a Requiem Funeral Service. Interment will be in St. John's Cemetery, Stratford. Friends may visit with Frank's family on Monday from 4-7 p.m. Panachida will be at 6:30 p.m. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 15, 2019