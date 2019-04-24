Frank John Plotino

Frank John Plotino – 93- 8/24/25 – 4/16/2019

Passed away from natural causes in Sun City West, AZ.

"It is written that wherever there is great love, there is great sorrow"

Beloved husband and father - predeceased in 2003 by his wife Grace of 55 years, he now joins her in eternal rest.

Born to Josephine Frabizzio of Fairfield, CT and Joseph Plotino of Mt. Vernon, New York, Frank was a lifelong resident of Bridgeport, CT until 1996 when he retired to Jupiter, FL He enlisted as a Navy Seabee during World War ll and was proud to be a US Veteran. Frank retired from Goodwill Industries in Bridgeport, CT where he was tasked with developing a technical trade program to compliment the Goodwill Career Center. It was here that he mentored and taught skills such as car mechanics, auto-body work, welding, and small machine repairs to the disabled.

He was a humanitarian, musician, and an avid collector of music from the Big Band Era. Frank remained active in retirement and supported his community for 15 years by serving on the Chasewood Board of Directors in Jupiter, FL In 2017 he left Florida to live with daughters from California and Arizona.

He leaves behind 4 loving daughters, Judi Bahr and her husband Armando; Penny Quraishi and her husband Raja; Francesca Plotino-Graves and her husband William, and Diane Sparzo.

Life was complete with 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

Rest in eternal peace Daddy – love #1, #2, #3, & #4