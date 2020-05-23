Frank B. Johnson
Frank B. Johnson Syndicated Cartoonist and lifelong resident of Fairfield, Connecticut died on April 2, 2020 at the age of 88 at his home with his loving wife Millie and his family by his side. A private ceremony has already taken place. He is buried at Oakland Cemetery in Fairfield. Four days before he passed, he said "I want to go home", he said it with such compassion, he knew he was already home, but he wanted to be home with our Lord. He will be missed every minute of every day as long as we live. He was the best Husband and Father in the world. A very loving, generous, and kind soul. Please keep him in your prayers. We want to thank the excellent care that was given to him at home by the VNA of Stratford especially Teddi / physical therapist and Dawn/occupational therapist and nurse Steven. They were so caring, and it showed when he had a smile for them it helped the family to know how well he was treated. Arrangements entrusted to the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Ave., Bridgeport. To sign an online guest book or to send private condolences please visit www.parentelauro.com
Published in Connecticut Post on May 23, 2020.