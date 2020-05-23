Frank Johnson
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank B. Johnson
Frank B. Johnson Syndicated Cartoonist and lifelong resident of Fairfield, Connecticut died on April 2, 2020 at the age of 88 at his home with his loving wife Millie and his family by his side. A private ceremony has already taken place. He is buried at Oakland Cemetery in Fairfield. Four days before he passed, he said "I want to go home", he said it with such compassion, he knew he was already home, but he wanted to be home with our Lord. He will be missed every minute of every day as long as we live. He was the best Husband and Father in the world. A very loving, generous, and kind soul. Please keep him in your prayers. We want to thank the excellent care that was given to him at home by the VNA of Stratford especially Teddi / physical therapist and Dawn/occupational therapist and nurse Steven. They were so caring, and it showed when he had a smile for them it helped the family to know how well he was treated. Arrangements entrusted to the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Ave., Bridgeport. To sign an online guest book or to send private condolences please visit www.parentelauro.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Parente-Lauro Funeral Home Inc.
559 Washington Ave.
Bridgeport, CT 06604
203-579-1494
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved