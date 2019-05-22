Francis "Frank" R. Kennedy

The fish can rest a little easier today. Francis R. Kennedy "The Fish Slayer" cast his last line May 21, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Bridgeport on May 23, 1947 and was a longtime resident of Bridgeport and Stratford.

He worked as a lithographer in his early years. He was a dedicated EMT for Stratford, Bridgeport, and AMR ambulance services. He was a member of the Alpine Mountain Ski Patrol. He volunteered his time for so many years to numerous organizations including Stratford EMS Color Guard and the AMR bike team for Swim Across the Sound. He was an avid outdoorsman and his love for The Marines was infinite.

Frank was a caring father, brother, grandpa, trusted friend, partner, mentor, and peace maker. Although sometimes he was the instigator to start it ALL! He was a man of honor, integrity, and unconditional love. His heart was boundless and far reaching. Although he swore like a sailor and had the patience of a flea, he would give you the shirt off his back and the last $5 in his pocket.

Frank is survived by his children, Tara, Kerri, and Evan; his love, Elizabeth "Queenie" Defeo; his step-sons, Joey and Matt Defeo; his favorite daughter-in-law Fonda; the love and lights of his heart, his grandchildren, Cameron, Kerra, Lillian, Matilda, Fiona, Brayden, and Eva; his sister Holly (Mike) Bradley and brother Williiam Kennedy; several nieces and nephews; and countless dear friends and colleagues.

He was predeceased by his parents, Francis and Matilda Kennedy and his sister Diane.

Please join us to celebrate the life of Dad. Friends may call on Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 2-6 p.m. at the Pistey Funeral Home, 2155 Main Street, Stratford. All other services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Swim Across the Sound, 2800 Main St., Bridgeport, CT 06606.