Frank R. Link Sr.
Frank Robert Link Sr. age 87, of Shelton, passed away March 17, 2020 in Griffin Hospital. Mr. Link was born on January 4, 1933 in Bridgeport, CT to the late Rudolph and Mae (Blades) Link. He was a partner for Verosonics Inc. He also worked as a General Manager for Dukane Corporation. He proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps. Mr. Link was an avid reader. He enjoyed long walks by the lakes and bird watching. He will be greatly missed. He is survived by his beloved wife Marie (Mangassarian) Link; four loving children Heidi and her husband Shaun Bresnahan, Jessica and her husband Stephen Moody, Jennifer and her husband Rick Blaisdell and Frank Robert Link Jr.; four cherished grandchildren Alexis Byer-Alcorace, Isabelle, Stephen Moody Jr., and Anahid Blaisdell and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers Rudolph, Patrick and Jonathan Link. Due to recent health concerns funeral services will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements in care of the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home. To leave an online condolence, please visit mullinsfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 19, 2020