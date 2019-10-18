|
|
Frank R. Marino, Jr.
Frank R. Marino, Jr., age 84, of Huntington passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of the late Norma Marranzino Marino. Born in Stratford on December 7, 1934, he was a son of the late Frank R. and Rose Cuda Marino, Sr. Mr. Marino was a graduate of Stratford High School and later attended the Bridgeport Engineering Institute. A proud veteran of the U.S. Army, Frank had served honorably during the Korean War. He was a design engineer by trade and had been employed by Pitney Bowes before his retirement with many years of dedicated service. Frank enjoyed watching TV and was an avid NY Yankees fan and supporter of the UCONN basketball programs. He enjoyed taking rides to the seawall and going on vacations, however, his greatest enjoyment was found in the time he spent with his family, especially his grandchildren, whom he adored so much. Survivors include his loving children, Frank R. Marino, III and his wife Laura of Shelton, Mark Marino and his wife Joy of Cornwall, Lisa Beetham and her husband John of Oxford and JodiAnn Forte and her husband Roger of Easton, his cherished grandchildren, Dan, Sam, Sophia and Christina Marino, Gianna, Jake and Cameron Forte and Jack Beetham, his sister, Frances Alena of FL and several additional brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. In addition to his beloved wife, Norma, he was also predeceased by his brother, Patrick Marino and sisters, Theresa Pane, Anna Lombard, Mary Mehalik and Angela Romano.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. directly in St. Mark Church, 500 Wigwam Lane, Stratford. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Friends may greet the family on Sunday from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Swim Across the Sound, St. Vincent's Medical Center Foundation, 2800 Main St., Bridgeport, CT 06606. For online condolences, please visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 19, 2019