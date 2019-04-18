|
Francis "Frank" George O'Meara
On Tuesday, April 9, 2019, Francis "Frank" George O'Meara, loving husband, brother, father, grandfather, friend, and true paragon passed away at the age of 73. A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 4 p.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 1719 Post Rd., Fairfield. Friends may greet the family Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. at the Spear-Miller Funeral Home, 39 South Benson Rd., Fairfield. For more information or to sign an online register, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 18, 2019