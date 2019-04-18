Connecticut Post Obituaries
Spear-Miller Funeral Home
39 South Benson Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 259-0824
Frank O'Meara


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Frank O'Meara Obituary
Francis "Frank" George O'Meara
On Tuesday, April 9, 2019, Francis "Frank" George O'Meara, loving husband, brother, father, grandfather, friend, and true paragon passed away at the age of 73. A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 4 p.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 1719 Post Rd., Fairfield. Friends may greet the family Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. at the Spear-Miller Funeral Home, 39 South Benson Rd., Fairfield. For more information or to sign an online register, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 18, 2019
