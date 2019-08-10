|
Frank J. Orzechowski
Frank J. Orzechowski passed away Friday August 9, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Urzejowice, Poland on August 7, 1948.
Frank was a life-long humanitarian; he spent the majority of his career working in the grain industry and the last years of his life working in international food aid, retiring in 2016.
Mr. Orzechowski was predeceased by his parents, John S. and Loretta Orzechowski. Frank is survived by his beloved wife of 35 years, Debra Orzechowski, his children John A. Orzechowski, Katherine (Kasia) Orzechowski and his son-in-law Diego Carrasco. Also surviving are, his sisters Helene Holtzin, Diane Wojcik and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday August 13, 2019 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm at the Gosselin Funeral Home 660 New Dover Road, Edison, NJ. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 9 o'clock at the funeral hom, followed by a 10a.m. mass. St. Helena Church, Edison. Interment St. Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations in his loving memory to: Catholic Relief Services. www.crs.org.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 11, 2019