Frank P. Minardi

Frank P. Minardi, age 84, of Trumbull, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Bridgeport Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Kathleen Child Minardi. Born in Bridgeport on September 6, 1934, he was the son of the late Frank and Jennie Biazzo Minardi. Mr. Minardi was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army having served his country honorably. His strong work ethic was unmatched and clearly evident as a young entrepreneur, having owned and operated such businesses as Minardi Construction and Minardi Photography. An avid dog lover, especially German Shepherds, Frank was generous to a fault. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and will be beloved and remembered by all. In addition to his beloved wife Kathleen of 61 years, other survivors include his loving children, Lori Brunetto and her husband Michael of Fairfield, Lynn Riccio and her husband Lenny of Ansonia, Lisa Sam and her husband William of Shelton, Leslie Travia and her husband Robert of Oakridge, NC, Frank Minardi and his wife Cheryl of Oviedo, FL and Lainie Willis and her husband George of Trumbull, his fifteen cherished grandchildren, Christopher, Michael (Jaclyn) and Timothy (Laura) Brunetto, Jenna (Nate) and Lea Riccio, Nicholas (Krista), Stephen and Jeffrey Sam, Kevin and Katherine Travia, Zachary and Danny Minardi and Tommy (Amanda), Franky and Joey Willis, three adored great-grandchildren, Kaden Bragg and Natalia and Emmie Brunetto, his very special nephew, Dr. Robert Weeks, as well as several nieces and nephews. Frank was predeceased by his sisters, Millie and Joanie. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Jude Church, 707 Monroe Tpke., Monroe for a Mass of Christian Burial. Entombment with military honors will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Friends may greet the family on Monday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. For online condolences, please visit us at www.abriola.com. Published in Connecticut Post on June 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary