Frank Parlatore, III
Frank Parlatore, III, 73, of Fountain Inn, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 while at home surrounded by his family.
Born in Bridgeport, CT, he was a son of the late Frank & Antoinette Parlatore II. He thoroughly enjoyed his time as a member of the Park City Pride.
Mr. Parlatore is survived by his three daughters, Christina Baillargeon (Kris) of CT, Karen Parlatore also of CT, and Cheryl Gallion (Armand) of Simpsonville; eight grandchildren, Dillan Iodice, Dallas Iodice, Danielle Iodice, Marty Taylor, Matthew Kohler II (Kelly), Antoinette Gallion, Dominic Gallion, and Mathias Gallion; three great-grandchildren, Wyatt Richardson, Lillian Kohler, and Autumn Kohler; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by one sister, Sandra Previs.
A private graveside service for the family will be held in Cannon Memorial Park with a memorial service to be held in Connecticut at a future date.
Cannon Funeral Home, Fountain Inn, SC, is assisting the family. Please visit www.CannonByrd.com for condolences.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 22, 2020