Frank Parlatore III Obituary
Frank Parlatore, III
Frank Parlatore, III, 73, of Fountain Inn, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 while at home surrounded by his family.
Born in Bridgeport, CT, he was a son of the late Frank & Antoinette Parlatore II. He thoroughly enjoyed his time as a member of the Park City Pride.
Mr. Parlatore is survived by his three daughters, Christina Baillargeon (Kris) of CT, Karen Parlatore also of CT, and Cheryl Gallion (Armand) of Simpsonville; eight grandchildren, Dillan Iodice, Dallas Iodice, Danielle Iodice, Marty Taylor, Matthew Kohler II (Kelly), Antoinette Gallion, Dominic Gallion, and Mathias Gallion; three great-grandchildren, Wyatt Richardson, Lillian Kohler, and Autumn Kohler; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by one sister, Sandra Previs.
A private graveside service for the family will be held in Cannon Memorial Park with a memorial service to be held in Connecticut at a future date.
Cannon Funeral Home, Fountain Inn, SC, is assisting the family. Please visit www.CannonByrd.com for condolences.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 22, 2020
