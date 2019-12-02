|
|
Frank T. Pennino
Frank T. Pennino, age 82, of Shelton entered into rest on Monday, December 2, 2019 at St. Vincent's Medical Center with his loving family by his side. He was the devoted husband of 58 years to Phyllis (Safran) Pennino. Frank was born in Brooklyn, NY on March 11, 1937 son of the late Anthony and Helen (Pezzello) Pennino. He lived in Brooklyn for most of his life before moving to Westport in 1978. In 2006, Frank and his wife moved to Shelton where they resided for the past 13 years. He proudly served with the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. In 1965, Frank started his career at Encore Sales Corporation in New York and worked his way to become the owner. He was the beloved father of Marc Pennino and his wife Maria and Paul Pennino and his wife Susan and brother of, Lillian and Charlene Pennino. Frank was the loving grandfather of Anthony, Christian, Alexis, Lauren and Mia. Friends may call on Thursday from 4 to 7 PM at the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton. On Friday, his funeral service will be held at 11 AM at the funeral home. His entombment will follow at Mt. St. Peter Cemetery. Friends may leave condolences at www.riverviewfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 3, 2019