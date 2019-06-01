Services Larson Funeral Home Inc 2496 North Ave Bridgeport , CT 06604 (203) 335-2342 Wake 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Larson Funeral Home Inc 2496 North Ave Bridgeport , CT 06604 View Map Celebration of Life 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM Seventh Day Adventist Church 250 Brooklawn Avenue Bridgeport , CT View Map Resources More Obituaries for Frank Piascik Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Frank Piascik

Frank Michael Piascik, 93, passed away on April 29th. He was the son of Frank and Helen Senko Piascik and the husband of the late Eileen Steele Piascik.

Born in Elizabeth, New Jersey on March 24, 1926, Frank moved with his family in 1933 when his father was transferred to the Jenkins plant in Bridgeport. Frank lived on the West Side and attended Bryant and Maplewood Schools and Bassick High School.

From a young age, Frank excelled at sports. At Bassick, he was a co-captain and leading scorer on the basketball team and co-captain and leading hitter on the baseball team. He played pick-up games around the neighborhood, enjoyed sled-riding with friends at Brooklawn Country Club and played hockey on the frozen pond in Mountain Grove Cemetery (though he never learned to skate so thus usually got stuck playing goalie).

He went to clubs and developed a love for the big band music of the 1940s, especially Glenn Miller. He also loved the music of Broadway as well as standards of the American Songbook, an appreciation for which he passed on to his children, his daughter Laura in particular.

Frank was drafted in 1944 and served in the Army Air Corps. After discharge, he played for the Bridgeport Bees of the Colonial League in 1947. Frank was a standout hitter and first baseman and his teammates included two future major leaguers, Joe Murray and Frank's longtime friend Dick Welteroth. Scouted by the Brooklyn Dodgers, Frank attended an intensive try-out at Ebbetts Field. The Dodgers offered him a contract but Frank chose to enroll in Arnold College in Milford and graduated in 1951.

Frank was a standout in basketball at Arnold, co-captaining the team in his senior year when he was the high scorer and rebounder. One highlight of his career was outplaying Villanova and future NBA great Paul Arizin. He also played against future Marquette coach and New York Knick Al McGuire of St. John's. Frank was ineligible for the Arnold baseball team because of having played professionally and he played one more season of minor league ball in 1950 for the Bennington Generals of the Northern League, where he played against Johnny Podres and Johnny Kucks. He also began a long career with the Lenox in the Senior City League.

Frank also played with other Bridgeport ballplayers in games against barnstorming major leaguers including Yogi Berra, Whitey Ford, Bobby Thomson, Sal Maglie, Johhny Pesky and Walt Dropo. In one 1951 game, Frank drove in Bridgeport's only run with a hit off Mike Garcia, a Cleveland Indians' pitcher who won 20 games that year.

Frank was employed by Dictaphone before he began a long career as a physical education teacher at Bullard Havens. He coached the basketball and baseball teams at Bullard Havens and was involved in many other school activities.

It was at Bullard Havens that Frank met the one and only Eileen Steele. They began dating in 1951 and married on July 4, 1953 in Sacred Heart Church. The couple and their children lived on Walnut Street in the South End for ten years and moved to Brooklawn Avenue in 1965.

Frank, along with Eileen, was active in St. Peter School and Church as well as in other activities for their children and many neighborhood kids. He organized day-long trips to Lake Quassapaug as well as the St. Peter picnics that were held each summer.

After retiring from Bullard Havens, Frank taught for ten years at Assumption School. He lived the last 23 years of his life in the former Casa Frouge just blocks from where he had grown up decades before and close to the old house on Brooklawn Avenue.

Frank spent many evenings with Eileen and friends at the St. Mary's seawall. He became a devoted fan of UConn women's basketball in the 1990s and watched every one of their games.

Frank was a man of upstanding character. When wayward youth from the neighborhood spray-painted racist and anti-Semitic graffiti on sidewalks, Frank covered them all over with black paint. And when his beloved Eileen was diagnosed with dementia, Frank, though heartbroken, dedicated himself to caring for her.

In addition to Eileen and his parents, Frank was predeceased by his daughter Mary Frances and his brother Bill. He is survived by his daughter Laura, sons Tom and Andy, granddaughters Katelyn and Megan, and son-in-law Michael Marchase.

A wake will be at Larson Funeral Home at 2496 North Avenue in Bridgeport on June 7th from 5-8 PM. Friends are also invited to celebrate Frank's life on Sunday, June 9th from 3-7 PM in the hall of the Seventh Day Adventist Church at 250 Brooklawn Avenue in Bridgeport. Refreshments will be served and please, casual dress (Frank would have insisted). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to America's Vet Dogs (www.vetdogs.org). Contact: [email protected]