Frank "Butch" Polizzo
Frank "Butch" Polizzo, age 69, of Shelton, entered into rest on Monday, April 27, 2020, at St. Vincent's Medical Center in Bridgeport. He is the beloved husband of 42 years of Susan (Kunsch) Polizzo. Frank was born in Bridgeport on March 1, 1951, son of the late Frank and Irene (Szandrowski) Polizzo, and was raised in Shelton before residing thirty-five years in Stratford. He recently returned to Shelton.
Frank proudly served his country with the US Army during the Vietnam War. He worked as a service technician for Standard Oil for the past ten years after starting his career and spending thirty-five years with Hoffman Fuels.
He is the beloved father of Erica Tomatore and her husband Jim. He also leaves his cherished granddaughter Zoey, his brother David Polizzo, brother-in-law Danny Kunsch and his wife Margaret, sister-in-law Gloria Polizzo and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Howard Polizzo.
Due to the covid pandemic, a private funeral service with full military honors was held at the Riverview Funeral Home in Shelton. A public memorial service will be held a later date.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 1, 2020