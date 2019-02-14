Frank Rakoczy

Frank Rakoczy, age 91, of Milford, beloved husband of the late Vera H. (Dressing) Rakoczy, entered peaceful rest on February 11, 2019. He was born on June 20, 1927 in Fairfield and was the son of the late Alex and Elizabeth Harkai Rakoczy. Mr. Rakoczy was a firefighter for Sikorsky Aircraft for many years before his retirement. He was a proud US Navy veteran and a former Grand Knight with the Knights of Columbus in Milford. Mr. Rakoczy is survived by his devoted daughters, Kathleen Bodge of Milford and Frances Rakoczy of Bridgeport, granddaughter, Heather Lovely (Heath) of Gorham, ME, three great-grandchildren, Lila, Lily and Luke Lovely, sister-in-law, Florence Stoeber and several nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call Saturday, February 16 from 9:00 to 9:30 a.m. at the GREGORY F. DOYLE FUNERAL HOME, 291 BRIDGEPORT AVENUE, MILFORD. Mass of Christian Burial immediately following at Saint Ann Church (St. Raphael Parish). Interment for family members. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 51 Blossom St., Boston, MA 02114 or , P.O. Box 310909, Newington 06131. To share a memory, please go to www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com. Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 14, 2019