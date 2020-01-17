Connecticut Post Obituaries
Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home
2220 Main St
Stratford, CT 06615
(203) 378-6097
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home
2220 Main St
Stratford, CT 06615
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
9:00 AM
Holy Name of Jesus Church
1950 Barnum Avenue
Frank Servedio


1930 - 2020
Frank Servedio Obituary
Frank Servedio
Frank Servedio, age 89, of Stratford, CT, passed away peacefully on January 13, 2020 in Bridgeport Hospital with his loving family by his side just two days after his beloved wife of 66 years, Anna Servedio (Chirico). Frank was born on August 10, 1930 in the Bronx, NY and was the son of the late Vito and Pasqua Servedio. Prior to moving to Stratford in 1982, he and his wife lived in the Bronx where they raised their three Children. He worked at the Drake Hotel in Manhattan for 30 years. He was a proud Front Line Combat Korean War Veteran and received three Bonze Combat Service Stars. He enjoyed gardening, watching football and soccer and spending time with the family. He was an avid New York Jets and Yankees fan. In his younger years, he was a semi-professional soccer player. Frank is survived by two sons, Vito (Willie) Servedio and wife Gina and Ralph Servedio and wife Diane of Galesferry, CT, and one daughter, Bernadette (Betty Ann) Piacitelli and husband Bill of Monroe, CT, seven grandchildren, Amanda, Sarah, Billy, Laura, Lisa, Michelle and Steven, eight great-grandchildren, Marijana, Cecilia, Dominic, Lily, Josephine, Penelope, Anthony and William, and several nieces and nephews. Frank was also predeceased by three sisters. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. in the Holy Name of Jesus Church, 1950 Barnum Avenue, where a Christian Mass of Burial will be celebrated. Entombment will follow in St. Raymond's Cemetery, Our Lady of Hope Garden Crypts and Chapel in the Bronx, NY. Family and friends may call on Monday, January 20, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home, 2220 Main Street, Stratford. In lieu of flowers, those who so desire may contribute to , Donor Services, PO Box 98018, Washington, DC, 20090-8018. To celebrate his life, please visit us at www.galellofuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 19, 2020
